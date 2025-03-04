Fastnachts Day: Philadelphia area bakery sells special donut in celebration of Fat Tuesday

Fastnachts Day held on the day before Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Christian season of Lent.

Fastnachts are a specific type of donut, made with a two-part dough. They're finished off with powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar.

Fastnachts are a specific type of donut, made with a two-part dough. They're finished off with powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar.

Fastnachts are a specific type of donut, made with a two-part dough. They're finished off with powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar.

Fastnachts are a specific type of donut, made with a two-part dough. They're finished off with powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people are celebrating Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras.

It's held on the day before Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Christian season of Lent.

The Action Cam was at Haegele's Bakery in Tacony, where the Fastnachts are now on sale!

Doors opened at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and longtime customers were ready to go that very minute.

The German bakery sells the special treats just twice a year, with Fat Tuesday being one of them.

Fastnachts are a specific type of donut and are known as a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. They are similar to beignets and doughnuts, but are often larger and without a hole in the middle. The treat is often made with potatoes, yeast, or baking powder and is finished off with powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar.

