Father charged with murder of 9-year-old daughter in Upstate NY after kidnapping hoax, officials say

A nine-year-old girl was found dead after being reported missing with a possible abduction in upstate New York on Sunday, police say.

A nine-year-old girl was found dead after being reported missing with a possible abduction in upstate New York on Sunday, police say.

A nine-year-old girl was found dead after being reported missing with a possible abduction in upstate New York on Sunday, police say.

A nine-year-old girl was found dead after being reported missing with a possible abduction in upstate New York on Sunday, police say.

NEW YORK -- Luciano Frattolin killed his nine-year-old daughter and left her body in the shallow end of a remote pond in Upstate New York hours before he was due to return the girl to the custody of her mother, from whom he is estranged, New York State Police said Monday.

Frattolin, 45, is charged with murder and concealment of a corpse and is due to make his initial appearance in Ticonderoga Town Court later Monday.

New York State Police Forest Rangers found the body of little Melina Frattolin Sunday in a shallow grave in Ticonderoga.

"He allegedly murdered Melina and left her body in a remote area where she was later discovered by law enforcement," said New York State Police Captain Robert McConnell.

Father and daughter were on vacation in Connecticut and New York and were driving home from New York City to Montreal along Interstate 87 when Luciano Frattolin called police just before 10 p.m. Saturday to report the girl's abduction. He told police he stopped near Lake George to use the bathroom and when he returned his daughter was gone and a suspicious white van was pulling away.

"He fabricated the initial report of the abduction," McConnell said during a news conference.

Just hours earlier, about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Melina was on the phone with her mother, who is estranged from her father. The girl told her mother she was on her way home to Montreal.

"The child appeared to be in good health and did not indicate she was under any duress," McConnell said. "The investigation has determined sometime after Melina's phone call with her mother, and before Mr. Frattolin's 911 call, he allegedly murdered Melina and left her body in a remote area where she was later discovered by law enforcement."

Dozens of officers, drones and dogs were brought in to conduct the search. Frattolin was arrested in Essex County, New York and booked early Monday. The motive is under investigation.

"This is certainly a difficult case and a heartbreaking investigation," McConnell said. "The best we can do is provide some measure of justice to the family."