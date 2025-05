Father, son arrested in connection with string of retail thefts in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced Wednesday that they have arrested a father and son in connection with a string of retail thefts.

Jamai Richards, 21 and his father, 43-year-old Donis Richards, are charged with stealing from several stores in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Police say the pair is involved with the Philadelphia based 5th Street Crew, which allegedly targets shops such as Dicks Sporting Goods and Lululemon.