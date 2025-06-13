Celebrate dad with out-of-this-world Star Wars finds he'll love this Father's Day

Celebrating a dad who's out-of-this-world for Father's Day? Whether he wants a Lightsaber or LEGO set, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars products that say "Happy I Am Your Father's Day." Shop below now so you don't miss these galactic gifts!

'I Am Your Father's Day' gifts for dad

Hasbro Shop Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Darth Vader $59.99 Shop Now

Give Dad the chance to duel with this super-realistic Lightsaber. It features character-inspired design, an extendable light-up blade and galactic sound effects. This Lightsaber also features a translucent cyber crystal core, so he'll feel like a real Sith.

Amazon LEGO Brick-Built Star Wars Logo $59.97 Shop Now

This Star Wars title LEGO set is great if you're looking for an activity to do with Dad. Build the iconic logo together and gift him a piece of decor he can cherish forever. Plus, there's even a little surprise in the 'T,' so don't miss this chance to gift Dad this iconic galactic logo set.

9% off Funko Pop! Darth Vader & Luke Skywalker (I Am Your Father) 2-Pack $21.60

$24.00 Shop Now

What better way to celebrate 'I Am Your Father's Day' than with a figurine of the iconic movie moment? This Funko POP! two-pack features Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker figurines with speech bubbles that quote the plot reveal from the Star Wars series. Shop these figurines now and help Dad add to or start his collection.

DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Darth Vader 4.0 Sunglasses $149.00 Shop Now

Dad can be stylish, safe from the sun and represent his favorite movie all at once with these Darth Vader sunglasses by DIFF Eyewear. These glasses also have features reminiscent of the iconic Sith Lord, including matte black striping, imperial icons and more. Shop now so Dad can enter summer in true imperial style.

Corkcicle Corkcicle Star Wars Commuter Cup $44.95 Shop Now

Gone are the days of soggy to-go cups with this Star Wars-themed commuter cup from Corkcicle. You can order the 17-ounce insulated cup with a Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire design, so choose which fits Dad's preferences the most. Whether he's traveling in a car or Starfighter, Dad can have any hot or cold beverages on the go with this cup.

LovePop Cards LovePop Star Wars Darth Vader Pop-Up Card $15.00 Shop Now

This fun pop-up card is perfect if shopping for a jokester. The outside reads, "Your powers are weak old man" and the inside says, "But you're still the best dad in the galaxy," so you can make Dad laugh and deliver a sweet, heartfelt message. Plus, he'll open the card to reveal a 3D Darth Vader, complete with a red Lightsaber.

10% off Dr. Squatch Dr. Squatch Light vs. Dark Soap & Deodorant Set $37.80

$42.00 Shop Now

This set has all of Dad's grooming needs with fun Star Wars theming. This pack features natural bar soaps and deodorants inspired by Yoda and Emperor Palpatine. The Yoda-themed products include a zero-grit soap bar and deodorant, both lotus leaf-scented, while the Palpatine part of the set features a black currant-scented soap scrub and deodorant. Shop this grooming set on sale now!

Heroes & Villains Heroes & Villains Imperial Cadet Dopp Kit $36.00 Shop Now

This Imperial-inspired Dopp kit is great if you're buying for a traveler. Dad will easily be able to keep his essentials on him, whether on a quick run or a long trip. The pack includes a main compartment, interior elastic straps to keep razors, toothbrushes and other items secure, and two interior mesh slide pockets. Plus, it features an Imperial cadet design on the front.

Hallmark Hallmark Star Wars Darth Vader Light-Up Apron $39.99 Shop Now

If you'll be shopping for a chef this Father's Day, this Darth Vader-inspired apron is the perfect gift. Not only does it feature a design of the Sith Lord's armor, but also a chest plate of blinking lights. Great for grilling, cooking, baking and more, Dad is sure to love this fun and useful kitchen accessory. Get it now for under $40.

Rock 'Em Socks Rock 'Em Socks A Most Impressive Father $19.99 Shop Now

Dad can show off his "Most Impressive Father" status with these Darth Vader socks. This pair features illustrations of Darth Vader and the Death Star, along with red, black and white details. Get these for under $20.

Rock 'Em Socks Audio-Technica Star Wars ATH-CKS50TW2DV Limited-Edition Wireless Earbuds $179.00 Shop Now

If Dad needs a new pair of headphones, these limited-edition Darth Vader earbuds are a great option that offer convenience and high-quality sound. These earbuds even feature Darth Vader audio alerts, like his iconic breathing and Lightsaber sounds. Plus, these are also made with a unique magnetic technology that helps conserve power without the charging case. Snag these limited-edition earbuds now!

RSVLTS Star Wars $30.00 Shop Now

If Dad is a big fan of the Star Wars series, gift this hat and let him represent the movies he loves. It features a unique galaxy and retro star design with a bright blue Star Wars logo. There's also another nod to the movies, with "A long time ago" stitched on the back.

