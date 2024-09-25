FBI data shows rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community as overall violent crime decreases

FBI data shows rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community as overall violent crime decreases

FBI data shows rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community as overall violent crime decreases

FBI data shows rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community as overall violent crime decreases

FBI data shows rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community as overall violent crime decreases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Concerning data from the FBI's latest crime report shows that even as overall violent crime has decreased, hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise.

Philadelphia LGBTQ+ advocate and activist Tariem Burroughs says that while the city is a welcoming community, the FBI's statistics show that his community is still at risk of violent attacks.

"We're still being targeted by the same groups," said Burroughs.

The FBI released stats on crime across the country using the latest data from 2023.

It found that while overall violent crime in the U.S. is down 3%, hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community have risen 8.6%.

"I am very sad that this is happening -- not sad, I'm actually furious that it's happening," said Burroughs.

A total of 119 hate crimes were reported to Philadelphia police in 2023. Of those crimes, 15 were motivated by a victim's sexual orientation, and three were motivated by gender identity.

"Every day we're living our lives with the fear that who we are, what we look like, and who we love could result in violence," said Brielle Winslow-Magette, deputy director of Garden State Equality.

She thinks the increase in hate crimes can be connected to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country.

She thinks political involvement is one way to reverse the trend.

"(New Jersey) Governor (Phil) Murphy, who signed New Jersey to be a sanctuary state, we need more representation," she said.

As far as where those crimes are happening, the most common locations in Philadelphia were on the streets, at victims' homes, or at schools.

"There are just areas of the country people don't feel safe," said Burroughs.

It's one reason the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community last year -- citing the dangers of political rhetoric.

"Words have consequences, policies have consequences and those consequences are being felt by LGBTQ+ people across America," said Brandon Wolf, national press secretary of The Human Rights Campaign.

It's something reflected in the FBI's hate crime data as advocates hope to change the statistics.

"I think all of us believe we need more love and compassion in the world, less hate and division," said Wolf. "It's on every single one of us to build that together."