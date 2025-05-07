Robbers shoot woman, boyfriend returns fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering after robbers shot her during a struggle that led to her boyfriend returning fire, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened Tuesday night at around 10 p.m. on East Clearfield Street near Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

This is where investigators said a 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old girlfriend were walking after they had just parked, police said.

That's when two men approached and held them at gunpoint.

We're told the boyfriend got into a fight with the men and that when the girlfriend intervened, one of the suspects shot her in the leg.

Police said the men stole $1,000 in cash from the couple, but said as the suspects were leaving in a getaway vehicle, the boyfriend pulled out his own gun and fired off several shots at the car.

"Which is described as a gray sedan, possibly a Buick," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "And we know he fired 16 shots at that vehicle that was fleeing the scene."

Investigators said they're checking cameras in hopes of tracking the vehicle and suspects.