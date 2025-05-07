Most travelers must have a REAL ID now to fly within the US | What to know if you don't have one

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The REAL ID requirement is now in effect -- sort of.

Federal law requires people to have a REAL ID-compliant license to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building.

But it's now looking more like a hassle than a total ban as it goes into effect on Wednesday.

Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport with more on this exception and how the TSA is handling the new ID requirement.

This has been a long time coming. The federally compliant, state-issued license was recommended by the 9/11 commission to make air travel and federal facilities more secure.

It was supposed to be rolled out in 2008 but kept getting delayed.

Some complained about the need to secure the ID after waiting in line for hours.

Michael Aceto waited in line at a DMV in King of Prussia, Philadelphia, for about two and a half hours on Tuesday before getting his REAL ID.

"It's a pain in the butt. It's really a lot of time. Everybody's got to take off from work to be here," he said. "It's a big waste of time as far as I'm concerned."

The Transportation Security Administration warned people who don't have identification that complies with REAL ID requirements to arrive early at the airport and be prepared for advanced screening to avoid causing delays.

The new requirements have been the subject of many Reddit threads and Facebook group discussions in recent weeks, with numerous people expressing confusion about whether they can travel without a REAL ID, sharing details about wait times and seeking advice on how to meet the requirements.

Then, the day before going into effect, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that people who don't have a REAL ID but do have a domestic flight should be able to fly after clearing additional identity checks. She also noted that passports, military IDs, and tribal IDs will still be recognized.

Noem told a congressional panel that 81% of travelers already have REAL IDs.

Those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," Noem said.

"But people will be allowed to fly," she said. "We will make sure it's as seamless as possible."

"We are going to process you. It might take some additional time but we are going to do it efficiently," said Steve Lorincz, at Philadelphia International Airport. "We are fully staffed at all locations across the country, so I don't anticipate any wait times or delays. You will not be turned away."

Whether you have a REAL ID or not, officials recommend giving yourself extra time at the airport as everyone will be in the same lines.

State government offices that issue driver's licenses and state IDs have seen a significant increase in demand for REAL ID and some have extended their office hours to meet the demand. Some officials have recommended people wait for a while to get REAL ID-compliant licenses and cards if they don't have a flight planned in the next few months.

"We are encouraging people who have passports or other REAL ID-compliant documents and people who don't have travel plans in the next few months to wait until after the current rush to apply for a REAL ID," said Erin Johnson, a spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.