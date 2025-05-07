South Jersey community reeling after 10-year-old boy found dead from gunshot wound

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Washington Township police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are working together to determine the circumstances of a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

They are not looking for any suspects in this case.

"It's shocking, and I'm very sad," said Donna, who lives in the neighborhood.

"It's just really heartbreaking, and I'm keeping the family in my prayers," another resident, T.J., said.

Police said they responded to a house on the 400 block of Westminster Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where investigators found a 10-year-old boy shot in the head.

Despite trying to save him, first responders pronounced him dead at the home.

"It's a shame," said Donna.

"It's always been a safe community and nothing has really ever happened around here like that before," said T.J.

The child was a student at Birches Elementary School, which is just feet away from the scene. The assistant superintendent sent a letter to parents stating the school was placed in a secure hold until dismissal when they heard about the incident.

The district said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the student's family and loved ones, and we mourn this sudden loss deeply."

They also said support services will be available for students and staff starting Wednesday morning.

Shari Botwin, who is a Philadelphia-based licensed clinical social worker and author of "Thriving After Trauma," said it's important for parents to be direct about death with their children.

"They don't really understand dying, so I think just to try to help them feel some comfort in it," said Botwin.

Botwin also reminds parents to check in with their children because it could take weeks, months or years for them to heal.

As for the boy's family, she hopes they have an "army of supporters."

"Sometimes just being a witness, having people that can sit with you, hug you, make dinner for you, sit with you when you try to sleep the next several of nights," said Botwin. "These sound like simple things, but that's actually the key to beginning to pick up the pieces."