FBI releases images of woman wanted in New Jersey bank robbery

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The FBI released images Tuesday of a woman wanted for a weekend bank robbery in Princeton, New Jersey.

Photos show the masked suspect inside the TD Bank on Rt. 206 Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

IMAGE: The FBI is searching for this suspect wanted in a bank robbery on July 27 in Princeton, NJ.

Authorities say she handed the teller a note demanding cash and then pointed a handgun at him.

She then told two tellers to go into the bank vault to gather more money, according to the FBI.

The woman left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. She was last seen on video walking in the area around the Princeton Bottle King located on Rt. 206.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the bank robbery, is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000,