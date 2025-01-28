New photos released from 2023 robbery, shooting of armored truck driver in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI has released new photos from an October robbery and shooting of an armored truck driver in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say two robbers ambushed the Brinks driver outside the Bank of America on Columbus Boulevard, by Snyder Avenue, on October 12, 2023.

An armored truck driver was shot during a robbery outside Bank of America in South Philadelphia on October 12, 2023.

According to police, the driver had pulled up to make a delivery to an ATM in the bank's driveway.

The driver was shot during a struggle. The bullet missed his ballistic vest and struck the driver in the side.

During the struggle, the suspects' gun fell apart, according to police, so they took the truck driver's gun. They also took the bag of money and fled.

The robbers took off in a 2022 Chevy Malibu, which authorities later recovered in West Philadelphia.

The FBI is still looking for the robbers, who they believe may have ties to Camden.

Agents consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous.