FBI seeking bank robbery suspect in Bridgeton, New Jersey

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance with identifying an armed bank robber in South Jersey.

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance with identifying an armed bank robber in South Jersey.

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance with identifying an armed bank robber in South Jersey.

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance with identifying an armed bank robber in South Jersey.

BRIDGETOPN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The FBI is asking for the public's assistance with identifying an armed bank robber in South Jersey.

Authorities say the man used a gun to rob the Newfield National Bank, along Shiloh Pike, in Bridgeton on Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured the suspect riding into the bank's parking lot on a teal-colored bicycle.

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance with identifying an armed bank robber in South Jersey.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you have information, call the police.