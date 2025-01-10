Federal Donuts & Chicken brings Philadelphia comfort food to Willow Grove, Pa.

Federal Donuts & Chicken has opened its second shop in the suburbs.

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Willow Grove, get ready for some comfort food from a Philadelphia favorite.

The new location is on Welsh Road, near Blair Mill Road.

It opened at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The first 100 customers got a free t-shirt with a purchase.

The Willow Grove shop is also giving free FedNuts Mini donut holes with every purchase through opening weekend.

Federal Donuts & Chicken, co-founded by restaurateur Michael Solomonov, serves fried chicken, donuts, coffee and other breakfast items.

