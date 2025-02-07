24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Federal judge signs agreement to keep Crozer Health open for 30 days in Delaware County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 7, 2025 1:26PM
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A temporary solution is in place to keep Delaware County's largest health system operating for the next 30 days.

Under the agreement between the Pennsylvania attorney general and Prospect Medical Holdings, a temporary manager will take charge of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

A bankruptcy judge in Texas signed off on the deal.

This will give the health system and the state more time to form a long-term plan.

