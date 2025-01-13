24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Owner of Crozer Health in Delaware County files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 12:18PM
Prospect Medical Holding, the owner of Crozer Health in Delaware County, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Prospect Medical Holding, the owner of Crozer Health in Delaware County, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Prospect Medical Holding says its facilities will remain open as it works to sell off its hospitals, including Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Delaware County Council will discuss the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Members said on Sunday there is funding to support local health services.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Prospect in October, claiming mismanagement and neglect.

