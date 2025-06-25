Women accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of $87M, DOJ says

Three Houston-area women are accused of defrauding the US government out of more than $80 million in federal Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement funds.

HOUSTON -- Three Houston-area women are accused of defrauding the US government out of more than $80 million in federal Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement funds.

Federal prosecutors have indicted the owner of United Palliative & Hospice Care (UPHC) and two others in the wide-ranging fraud case. The charge includes the owner of UPHC Dera Ogudo, an employee of UPHC Victoria Martinez, and a psychiatric hospital employee, Evelyn Shaw.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that "Ogudo, her family members, and her co-conspirators owned and operated several group homes in the Houston area where elderly, disabled, and mentally ill Medicare beneficiaries lived."

Prosecutors said the accused got more than $87 million in kickbacks over a seven-year period, allegedly making Ogudo very wealthy. Records show the government seized one multimillionaire dollar estate in Richmond that's in a gated community, another property a few miles away that was still an empty lot, and a third property in the Cypress area.

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK went to Ogudo's listed address, where a man inside told us he has no idea who Odugo is or where she might be.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege, "Ogudo and her co-conspirators preyed on the vulnerable residents of those group homes by enrolling them in hospice services with UPHC when they were not terminally ill." They also say that an unnamed doctor was allegedly in on the fraud.

KTRK spoke on the phone to a woman who used to work with Ogudo. She told us that one example would be that Ogudo would drop off adult diapers and other care items to various senior facilities around the Richmond area. The woman says Ogudo would then bill the government as if she was providing hospice care.

If convicted of the 28 charges, the trio could face decades behind bars.

