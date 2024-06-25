Feed your favorite animals at Philadelphia Zoo

For the first time since the pandemic, you can feed animals at the Philadelphia Zoo.

For the first time since the pandemic, you can feed animals at the Philadelphia Zoo.

For the first time since the pandemic, you can feed animals at the Philadelphia Zoo.

For the first time since the pandemic, you can feed animals at the Philadelphia Zoo.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Go behind the scenes for a feeding frenzy at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Adventure awaits with the much-anticipated return of the behind-the-scenes experiences.

It is the first summer since before the pandemic that guests will have the chance to get up close and personal for feeding time.

There are several species available, and each opportunity has a different encounter.

You can walk into the home of the Humboldt Penguins and feed each of its favorite fish treats.

For the first time ever, big cats are part of the behind-the-scenes portfolio where you can witness tigers experiencing a favorite form of enrichment.

Hippos, giraffes, porcupines and Tony the rhino are all available to meet.

It is an experience you can only get at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Philadelphia Zoo | Facebook | Instagram

3400 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA