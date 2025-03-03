24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
'Felt Monster Project': 8th-graders bring kindergarteners' drawings to life

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 10:00PM
Through the 'Felt Monster Project,' 8th-graders at Abington Middle School bring the imagination of kindergarteners to life.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Who would have thought that felt monsters, of all things, would be the key to kinship between 8th grade students and their kindergarten counterparts?

The 'Felt Monster Project' was brought to Abington Middle School by Mrs. Carlee Dougherty, a family and consumer science teacher.

Throughout the years, kindergarteners from across the district fill out worksheets in which they design, name, and create a personality for their own unique monster.

Then, Dougherty's students learn sewing skills to create a three-dimensional doll of each monster.

Afterward, the monsters are returned to the kindergarteners, much to their delight.

Watch the video above to see the program in action.

