Pa. teacher creates $20 kindness challenge in memory of her sister

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- What good deeds could you do with $20?

It's not just a valuable lesson for Mrs. Kristina Ulmer's students at Hatboro-Horsham High School. It's a call to action.

It started in 2018 as a way for Ulmer to honor the memory of her sister, Katie Amodei, who passed away in 2014.

The campaign has led to over 350 acts of kindness with more than $7,000 contributed to the cause by various donors.

