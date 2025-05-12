Feng Hotpot is a new hot spot for an authentic Chinese experience

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Feng Hotpot is bringing Sichuan style hotpot to Philadelphia.

Owner Tom Lau fell in love with the dining experience on a visit to Chengdu, a city in the Sichuan province of China. He decided to bring that to Philadelphia.

He opened Feng Hotpot in January of 2025. Guests order a broth that is heated to a rolling boil.

There are more than one-hundred menu items available and guests cook many of them at the table in the broth.

There is a DIY sauce bar where guests can dial up the heat or dial it back depending on their capacity for spice. It's a communal experience meant for sharing.

Feng Hotpot | Facebook | Instagram

1310 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107