Festive outfits, bunny ears on display at 92nd Annual Easter Promenade on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 92nd Annual Easter Promenade marched down South Street on Sunday.

Many describe the event as more of a stroll to show off extravagant outfits with spring pastels and lots of flowers.

"Twenty-nine years I'm doing this, I'm never going to stop. Never!," said Henri David.

Covered in eggs, bows and stuffed animals, David was just one of the many over the top looks at this year's promenade.

"We have some very dedicated people that return every year, so we love that we are part of their tradition for this Easter Sunday," said Executive Director of South Street Headhouse District, Eleanor Ingersoll.

This family-friendly event draws people from all over the city often spanning generations.

"It's just a really nice and unique time, I never see so many families get together, just to meet up, give hugs, greet each other this one day of the year," said Taylor Jenkins of Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam captured Philadelphia Police officers in the spirit and sporting bunny ears, dogs in tutus and people wearing extravagant bonnets.

It's a tradition that begins on 5th & South streets and ends at the Headhouse Plaza where the yearly 'best dressed' competition is held.