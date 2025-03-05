Financial officer accused of stealing $2.5 million from not-for-profit agency in New Jersey

The former chief financial officer for a not-for-profit that serves adults with disabilities in New Jersey has been charged with stealing $2.5 million from the company.

The former chief financial officer for a not-for-profit that serves adults with disabilities in New Jersey has been charged with stealing $2.5 million from the company.

The former chief financial officer for a not-for-profit that serves adults with disabilities in New Jersey has been charged with stealing $2.5 million from the company.

The former chief financial officer for a not-for-profit that serves adults with disabilities in New Jersey has been charged with stealing $2.5 million from the company.

BUENA, N.J. (WPVI) -- The former chief financial officer for a not-for-profit agency that serves adults with disabilities in New Jersey has been charged with stealing $2.5 million from the company.

Colleen Witten of Buena, N.J., is accused of funneling some of it through a family business and using the funds for personal expenses.

Witten was the CFO and comptroller for OTC Services in Burlington County.

Authorities say she misappropriated company funds, transferring money into sham bank accounts.

According to court documents, Witten altered the company's board meeting minutes in 2023 to give her the authority to open a sham bank account in the company's name, with herself as the sole authorized signatory.

She allegedly took just over $2.5 million, using the money for personal credit card expenses, home renovations, the purchase of homes in Newfield, New Jersey and in Tennessee, plus a motorcycle, an RV and a Corvette.

There was no answer when Action News tried to talk to Colleen Witten and her husband Allan at their Buena home Wednesday.

Allan Witten faces a charge of receiving stolen property, accused of accepting nearly $200,000 that he knew was stolen. That money was allegedly funneled through a landscaping business owned by the couple.

OTC's Executive Director Isaac Manning said in a statement:

"I am grateful that our internal controls led to the discovery of this alleged theft, but we have implemented additional changes to strengthen our internal procedures even more, for the betterment of those we serve."

OTC officials say the incident has not impacted their services or financial stability.

She has since been terminated from the company.

Witten is also charged with tax evasion.

Her attorney, Brendan Kavanagh said in a statement Wednesday: "Ms. Witten has been very transparent and cooperative with the authorities from the start of this investigation. She is aware of the serious nature of the charges that have been filed against her. But like all persons who are charged criminally, she enjoys the presumption of innocence and we will leave the State to its proofs."