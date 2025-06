Fines begin for drivers caught in bike lanes along Spruce, Pine streets in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It will now cost you if you're caught parking or stopping in new bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets between Front and 22nd streets.

The city said the warning period is over, and new signs are posted.

A new citywide ordinance penalizes stopping, standing, or parking in a bike lane with a fine of $125 in Center City and University City, and $75 in other parts of the city.