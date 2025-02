Fire breaks out at 55+ community in Mansfield, Burlington County

MANSFIELD, NJ (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a 55 and older community in Mansfield, Burlington County.

Heavy fire damaged one house and spread to a neighboring home around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene on Wagon Wheel Circle at the Homestead at Mansfield. You could still see smoke rising from one of the charred homes.

Residents evacuated as a precaution.

Officials did not report any injuries.