3 vehicles catch fire after blaze breaks out at auto repair shop in Philadelphia's Bustleton section

At least three cars were on fire and the flames spread to the garage.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.

Crews were called to the Old Bustleton Auto Repair in the 9300 block of Old Bustleton Ave. at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters have been able to put it out but remain on the scene, checking for hot spots.