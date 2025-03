Fire breaks out at Christiana Mall in Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Delaware battled a fire at the Christiana Mall.

It broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the mall was closed.

Crews arrived to find fire in the vent on the roofline of the food court and called for help to put it out.

No injuries were reported.