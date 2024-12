Fire breaks out at business in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out in a business near Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

Crews rushed to the Ground Rittenhouse Cafe and Plant Store at 18th and Sansom streets just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Crews quickly placed the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

It is unclear how the fire started and whether there is any serious damage to the store.