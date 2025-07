Fire erupts at historic building in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire erupted at a historic building in Rittenhouse Square early Friday morning.

Flames were reported at the Wetherill Mansion building around 4:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Video from the Action Cam showed smoke rising from the building as firefighters doused it with water.

The blaze was contained to the roof of the unoccupied building.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.