Fire erupts in large mound of mulch at Bucks County business

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A stubborn fire kept crews busy at a Bucks County facility that specializes in bulk landscape products.

Chopper 6 was over Victory Gardens in Warrington, Pa. just after noon on Monday.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the pile of mulch and other materials at the site.

Crews were using excavators to move tree stumps and other debris in an effort to get water on the fire.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of late afternoon.