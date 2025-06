Fire erupts at recycling warehouse in Millville, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after a massive fire that damaged a recycling warehouse in South Jersey.

An investigation is underway after a massive fire that damaged a recycling warehouse in South Jersey.

An investigation is underway after a massive fire that damaged a recycling warehouse in South Jersey.

An investigation is underway after a massive fire that damaged a recycling warehouse in South Jersey.

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a massive fire damaged a recycling warehouse in South Jersey.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South 9th Street in Millville, Cumberland County.

Drone video showed flames and black smoke pouring out of the building.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.