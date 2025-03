Million-dollar Main Line home goes up in flames in Bryn Mawr

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A million-dollar home went up in flames on the Main Line.

Video shows the intense fire in the 400 block of South Ithan Avenue in Bryn Mawr.

Crews from two counties were called just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The property is set back from the street.

It is described as a log-cabin style home.

Everyone inside managed to get out safely.

The fire is now under control.