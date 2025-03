Fire spreads to multiple homes amid strong winds in Chester County, Pa.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The strong winds made it extra difficult to battle a house fire in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Flames that broke out on Evergreen Lane in Phoenixville just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire started to spread to two additional homes before firefighters placed it under control.

Fire officials say the heavy winds were an issue.

Fire officials say seven people are now displaced, but no injuries were reported.