Firefighters battle flames, frigid temperatures after Chester Co. home erupts in flames

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire heavily damaged a home in Chester County on Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Lucky Hill Road in East Bradford Twp.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to extinguish the flames as temperatures dipped into the single digits.

No injuries have been reported.

There has been no word on how the fire started.