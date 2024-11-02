Firefighters battle multiple brush fires across Bucks County as drought persists

SOLEBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hazy skies hovered over a section of Solebury Township, Bucks County on Friday.

"I couldn't see a ton of smoke," said Bucky Jaquess." I could definitely smell it."

The Midway Volunteer Fire Company said about 25 departments from Bucks and Montgomery counties -- and even New Jersey -- responded to a brush fire between Wynfield Lane and Acqetong Road around 1 p.m.

It was their third brush fire of the day, authorities noted.

RELATED | Drought makes for intense battle against wildfire in Cumberland County, New Jersey

Crews in South Jersey are battling a wildfire in Downe Twp, Cumberland County amid very dry conditions.

"Steam train came through, set fires on both sides of the tracks, and we've spent the rest of the day trying to contain it," said Hugh Hager, the Midway Volunteer Fire Company public information officer.

"The train tracks run right through the woods. The railroad has been restoring railroad ties along the tracks, which made access very difficult because you couldn't get past the railroad ties that were all along the tracks. There were houses on both sides, but luckily they were up far enough the fire didn't reach them," Hager explained.

Crews said they had to use bulldozers and backhoes to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters in Croydon, Bucks County, also battled a brush fire on Friday around 3 p.m.

Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito said flames tore through the woods off of Bristol Pike near Bowlero.

"Priority was to protect the buildings that were nearby," said Dippolito. "Once we protected the building, we started to cut off the spread of the fire, and then start extinguishment."

Along with the flames, firefighters also had to face strong winds, dry conditions, limited access to the blaze, and limited staffing.

SEE ALSO | Severe drought conditions expand in South Jersey and rest of Philadelphia region

"It takes a lot of firefighters to get water back to these fires, especially if we don't have access with field pieces and pathways," said Dippolito.

As the drought continues, first responders are reminding residents in the Delaware Valley to do their part.

"It's a matter of people taking care of the dead branches, the dead trees, clearing them as they can, and taking care of their property," said Jacquess.

"There is a burn ban in Bucks County," said Kelley Warner, the Solebury Township police chief. "Please be careful if you're putting out trash, flicking a cigarette, a cigar - the little flick of something can start a brush fire, so we have to be vigilant."

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of these fires.