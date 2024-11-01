Crews battling 100-acre wildfire in Downe Twp., Cumberland County

DOWNE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews in South Jersey are battling a 100-acre wildfire in Downe Twp., Cumberland County.

Officials said the flames were spotted Thursday night in the area of Railroad Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead just after 10:30 p.m. to capture the raging flames.

PICTURED: Image from Chopper 6 shows a portion of a wildfire burning in Downe Twp., New Jersey, on Oct. 31, 2024.

The fire is 0% contained, but the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says crews are using a backfire operation to help contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The very dry conditions have led to several brush fires across the region this week, including in Evesham Twp., Burlington County.

"It makes it difficult because the material breaks, like swamps and stuff that exists out in the forest, are all dried up. A lot of the lakes are drying up," said Tom Gerber, section forest fire warden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Railroad Avenue is closed between Dividing Creek Road and Ackley Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.