Firefighters battling 4-alarm fire at large industrial facility in Edgemoor, Delaware

EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a large industrial fire at a facility in Edgemoor, Delaware.

It broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Amer Road.

When crews arrived, they could see fire showing from the large industrial facility.

A 4th alarm was struck for the blaze around 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.