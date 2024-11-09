Firefighters battling brush fire on Neversink Mountain in Reading

The American Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation center.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Berks County are battling a major brush fire on Neversink Mountain.

Crews were called out to the mountain around midnight Saturday.

The Action Cam was stationed near the Reading Pagoda where flames could be seen in the distance.

The American Red Cross Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter set up a temporary evacuation center at the request of local emergency management officials.

Impacted residents can go to Amanda E. Stout Elementary School at 321 South 10th Street in Reading.

It is unclear how many acres are involved.

No word yet how the fire started.