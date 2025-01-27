My First Bet: Early picks and predictions for Super Bowl LIX

PHILADELPHIA -- And then there were two. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs held off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a 32-29 win in the AFC Championship Game to keep their quest for a record third straight Super Bowl title alive.

The Eagles ran away from the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game, with Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts recording three rushing touchdowns apiece in a 55-23 victory.

The Chiefs and Eagles played for the Lombardi Trophy two years ago, with Kansas City posting a 38-35 win.

The line for the rematch opened with the Chiefs as a 1.5-point favorite at ESPN BET following Sunday's games and had a total points over/under of 49.5.

Our team takes an early look at the odds to find values as we prepare for Super Bowl Sunday.

Joe Fortenbaugh's first bet: Dallas Goedert over 49.5 receiving yards (+100)

Last week: Chiefs -1.5 vs. Bills. Line closed at Chiefs -1. Chiefs won, 32-29.

No team in the NFL has struggled to defend opposing tight ends more than the Chiefs, and no receiving threat has been targeted more frequently this postseason by Jalen Hurts than Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The seven-year veteran is averaging 62.7 receiving yards per game this postseason, posting a stat line that features 15 receptions on 18 targets for 188 yards and a touchdown. Think of it like this: The Chiefs can devote resources to shutting down Goedert, but then how will they account for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the Philadelphia offense?

Tyler Fulghum's first bet: Over 49.5

Last week:Commanders +5.5 at Eagles. Line closed at Eagles -6.5. Eagles won, 55-23.

A rematch of Super Bowl 57 that featured 73 total points, I like Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Eagles to also go over the total. When Patrick Mahomes shares the field with another great QB or team, points usually follow on the scoreboard. Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith provide big-play potential on the other side. I can see this closing above 50 before kickoff.

Seth Walder's first bet: Eagles +2

Last week: Bills ML (+105) at Chiefs. Bills money line closed at -104. Chiefs won, 32-29.

I'm backing the team that, by EPA per play, had the better passing offense, rushing offense, passing defense and rushing defense this season -- postseason included. Andone that is getting two points! FPI is with me on this, favoring the Eagles by just over two points. Yes, this means going against the magic of Mahomes in the postseason (which has certainly burned me before -- see: last week!), but I've never been one to ignore the numbers and I'm not going to start now.

Ben Solak's first bet: JuJu Smith-Schuster anytime TD (+450)

Despite running twice as many routes as DeAndre Hopkins in the conference round (18 to nine) and after out-participating him in the divisional round (13 routes to 11), Smith-Schuster has the same odds as Hopkins to score a touchdown (+450). This will likely remain a good value for quite some time as we ramp up for Super Bowl week, but I can't imagine it gets any longer than +500 unless some news breaks. A good early sprinkle.

Pamela Maldonado's first bet: Chiefs -1.5

Last week: Chiefs ML (-120) vs. Bills. Chiefs money line closed at -116. Chiefs won, 32-29.

Mahomes continues to reign as the NFL's most electrifying quarterback, delivering game-changing moments when the stakes are highest. The Chiefs offense, fueled by innovative play-calling and a versatile short-passing attack, keeps defenses guessing at every turn. Add in Andy Reid's masterful game planning and Steve Spagnuolo's knack for in-game adjustments, and you've got a coaching duo built for championship moments. This isn't just another game -- it's history in the making. Chiefs win. Book it!

