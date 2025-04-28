WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles visit White House to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LIX

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles were at the White House on Monday to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Among those in attendance were running back Saquon Barkley, who spent time golfing and hanging out with Trump over the weekend.

Barkley posted to social media on Monday, defending his time with the president, noting that "some people are really upset."

"Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand," he said in the post, adding that he has also played golf with Obama "not too long ago."

One player who wasn't in attendance: quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences, according to the official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.

The Birds did not visit the White House after their first Super Bowl win in 2018. As to why, there were different reasons swirling, including that the White House canceled after learning only a small portion of the team would be attending. This was also during a time when the president had been critical of players protesting during the national anthem, including Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins.

The White House blamed the Eagles for the cancellation and, instead, held a celebration of America.

