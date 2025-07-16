First look at reality show starring Brooks Nader and her sisters

"You can be who you want to be." Brooks Nader and her sisters talk life and love in their new series, "Love Thy Nader," premiering Aug.26 on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Reality TV fans, get ready for the Nader sisters!

Freeform released a teaser for the new show "Love Thy Nader," executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

According to the official synopsis, "The bold coming-of-age reality series follows the unapologetic and determined Nader sisters - Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland - who left their humble beginnings in the Louisiana bayou for the glamour and grind of New York City. Brooks' breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan's elite, and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives. Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, 'Love Thy Nader' explores the ultimate question of what it really means to "make it." In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back."

On The Red Carpet caught up with the Nader sisters at the Hulu Get Real event back in April.

"The cameras started rolling at just the right time. The tea is piping freaking hot and the only way to catch it, I hate to break it to you, is on our show because everything's on it," Brooks said.

"We're putting it all out there, no limits," said Sarah Jane.

"You're gonna see sister relationships, dating relationships," said Grace Ann, to which Mary Holland added, "Job drama!"

The first two episodes of "Love Thy Nader" premiere on Freeform August 26 and the entire series will be available to stream on Hulu August 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu and this ABC station.

