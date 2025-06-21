Flag football family embodies the spirit of never giving up

Coach Aaron Clark and his wife, Darlene, who is battling cancer, found a second family on the field thanks to their flag football teams.

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Aaron Clark of Camden, New Jersey, has raised a family of flag football fanatics.

Clark is the president and coach of 'Jersey Travel Flag' in addition to being the head coach of flag football at Mastery Charter High School of Camden.

He has two daughters who play the sport while his third, who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, cheers from the sidelines.

Clark's wife, Darlene Holmes-Clark, also coaches flag football with him. But over the past decade-plus, she has battled breast cancer which spread to other parts of her body.

Clark's mother, who was a big supporter of Jersey Travel Flag, also battled cancer. Unfortunately, she passed away last December.

During this difficult time, Clark knew he had to keep coaching his athletes while also supporting his family.

In return, the athletes and their families supported Clark by sending dinners, picking up his kids from school, and more.

In the future, Clark hopes to recruit more coaches so that more athletes in South Jersey can have access to playing flag football. To learn more about Jersey Travel Flag, visit their Facebook page.

