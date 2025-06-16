High school teacher-turned-coach serves up volleyball season to remember

West Philadelphia teacher Carly Dunbar stepped up to coach the girls' volleyball team and helped to score an undefeated regular season.

West Philadelphia teacher Carly Dunbar stepped up to coach the girls' volleyball team and helped to score an undefeated regular season.

West Philadelphia teacher Carly Dunbar stepped up to coach the girls' volleyball team and helped to score an undefeated regular season.

West Philadelphia teacher Carly Dunbar stepped up to coach the girls' volleyball team and helped to score an undefeated regular season.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Becoming head volleyball coach wasn't always in the game plan for high school teacher Carly Dunbar. But when she found the ball in her court, she served up a season to remember.

Dunbar was preparing to start just her second year teaching at Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia when she stepped up to lead the girls' volleyball team.

Dunbar helped lead the 2024 team to an undefeated regular season with a record of 12-0. They were recognized as American Conference Champions in their league and did ultimately lose during the playoffs.

The fairy tale year led to some amazing experiences for Dunbar and the students.

Watch the video above to see the story.

RELATED: Twin tennis players each score state championships at PA high school