Flashfood app helps save money on groceries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have been experiencing sticker shock on just about everything, as prices are going up.

Now there is an app to help save on groceries.

Flashfood is a free app anyone can use, and it's designed to reduce food waste and save consumers money.

"I saw this refrigerator and it had a note that said Flashfood, and I saw there was food inside and I thought, 'What's this all about?'" said Concetta Della Vecchia of Upper Dublin.

Like Della Vecchia, Action News was also curious about Flashfood and how much money a family could save on groceries.

The app partners with local grocery stores, including Giant.

The grocers fill their Flashfood fridges with all kinds of items, including produce, meats, eggs, and dairy.

"And they list it on our platform and folks can shop it for 50% off and sometimes more," said Flashfood CEO Jordan Schenck.

The app shows all the grocery stores near you that have a Flashfood refrigerator and what's inside.

"They have loaves a bread on there, they had pre-cut cheese, they have turkey," said Della Vecchia.

You buy what you want on the app, then pick up your discounted groceries to use anytime.

"Buy it now, you can freeze it, and then you use it when you need it," added Della Vecchia.

Items end up in a Flashfood fridge because they're near the best buy or expiration date, the store has a surplus it wants to get rid of, or the packaging is damaged.

Schenck said 40% of all food ends up in landfills, and the majority of it is fresh food.

"Flashfood was born out of that with the mission to make sure that we just feed families and not the landfills. We've diverted 130 million pounds, and we've saved our consumers $300 million."

Schenck said last year in Philadelphia, FlashFood saved customers $8 million.

"How much money do you think flash food has saved you?" our Nydia Han asked Della Vecchia.

"This year alone, I think $3,000 because everything you purchase is 50% off," she said.