Florida man arrested in Chester County, Pa. for allegedly arranging for sex with child

CHESTER CO., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Florida man was arrested in Chester County, Pa. on child sex charges after he traveled to the region for Thanksgiving.

James Richards, of Satellite Beach, was taken into custody on Sunday.

The district attorney's office said the investigation began when a witness reported that Richards allegedly raped a 10-year-old child in Florida.

The witness reportedly told investigators that Richards said the sex assault happened in the presence of the child's mother.

Upon learning that Richards was traveling to Chester County for the holiday, an undercover detective scheduled a meeting with him.

The detective pretended to be in the care of a 9-year-old, and Richards allegedly agreed to pay $300 for sexual contact with the child.

Richards was arrested at the pre-arranged meeting point.

District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said investigators believe there is at least one child victim who has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344- 6866.

If you have concerns about a child, you are asked to call 911 or the Childline at 1-800-932-0313. Childline reports can be anonymous.

Richards is being held at the Chester County prison on $2 million bail.