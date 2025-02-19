Flu rapidly spreading through the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The flu, namely Influenza A, has been rapidly spreading through our region.

Just last Friday, the entire Eagles nation came out to celebrate during a flu season that has already packed a punch.

"We're just at that cusp as we're starting to see people get sick if they're getting sick from it," says Dr. David Manoff, the chief of pulmonary and critical care at Temple Jeanes Campus.

"When you're in a big crowd, obviously it's better to be outside in the open-air than it is to be in a close space, but definitely a big party or a big crowd like that. It wouldn't surprise me if we're seeing some sort of spike," he said

According to CDC data, this is the highest rate of flu ever recorded since the 1997-1998 flu season.

"We're seeing more flu cases and more flu cases coming into the hospital than we have in the last several years," says Manoff.

The Philadelphia region is seeing "very high" flu rates, and unfortunately, we're in good company. Thirty-five states across the U.S. show the same.

But, it is treatable.

"There is treatment, which is Tamiflu. It isn't a cure-all, but it can shorten the time that people are feeling unwell," says Manoff.

A flu shot, while it takes time to kick in, can aid in reducing symptoms if you do become sick.

Flu symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Runny nose

Nausea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite