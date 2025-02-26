Fmr. Action News weathercaster and reporter Dave Frankel dies at 67

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dave Frankel, one of the most recognizable members of the Action News family from the mid-80s to the late-90s, has died. He was 67 years old.

He started here as an investigative reporter and told great stories with a unique style and creativity.

In 1989, fate moved Dave from the investigative unit to the AccuWeather map.

For the next eight years he shared his smarts, his sense of humor and his warm personality with all of you.

In 1996, Dave also became our first tech reporter, which back then meant explaining new and complex concepts like email.

After leaving television, Dave launched a second career in law, focusing on children with special needs and their families.

Dave died Wednesday morning after a long battle with a form of dementia called primary progressive aphasia.

His wife Marjie, and children Bailey, Scott and Charlie are also dear friends to so many people here, and we send them our love and condolences.