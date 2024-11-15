Fmr. Allentown police officer accused of stealing $5,500 after drug raid

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former police officer in Allentown, Pa. is accused of stealing thousands of dollars following a drug raid, the Lehigh County district attorney said.

Jason Krasley, 47, surrendered to authorities on Friday and was later released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

The alleged theft happened after a drug raid on a barbershop in 2019.

Police seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash. An evidence inventory receipt at the time showed $16,000 in cash among the seized items.

However, the district attorney said, a second inventory receipt was completed at the Allentown Police Vice Office indicating that $10,500 in cash was found.

An investigation concluded that Krasley stole the missing $5,500, said District Attorney Gavin Holihan.

Krasley is charged with theft and tampering with evidence.

He served on the force from 2002 to 2021.