Fmr. President Biden attends St. Patrick's Day Mass in Wilmington, Delaware

Former President Joe Biden attended Saint Patrick's Day Mass in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday morning.

Former President Joe Biden attended Saint Patrick's Day Mass in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday morning.

Former President Joe Biden attended Saint Patrick's Day Mass in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday morning.

Former President Joe Biden attended Saint Patrick's Day Mass in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday morning.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Former President Joe Biden attended Saint Patrick's Day Mass in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday morning.

Biden greeted parishioners as he left the service at Saint Patrick's Church on King Street.

A number of other elected leaders also attended, including Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Sarah McBride.

The Mass was followed by a march to the Hotel DuPont for breakfast.

The annual event raises money for the Saint Patrick's Day Society.