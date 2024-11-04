Fond BYOB is back! City favorite now in the suburbs

Fond BYOB was a dining destination on Passyunk Avenue. Now, the owners are bringing those flavors back.

Fond BYOB is back! City favorite now in the suburbs

Fond BYOB is back! City favorite now in the suburbs Fond BYOB was a dining destination on Passyunk Avenue. Now, the owners are bringing those flavors back.

Fond BYOB is back! City favorite now in the suburbs Fond BYOB was a dining destination on Passyunk Avenue. Now, the owners are bringing those flavors back.

Fond BYOB is back! City favorite now in the suburbs Fond BYOB was a dining destination on Passyunk Avenue. Now, the owners are bringing those flavors back.

WALLINGFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For more than a decade, Fond BYOB was a dining destination on Passyunk Avenue.

Now, the husband and wife chefs are bringing those flavors back, to Wallingford, Delaware County.

Husband and wife chefs and owners Lee Steyer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer shuttered the South Philly Fond and moved to Delaware County during the pandemic.

They say they immediately began looking around for a place to open a restaurant near their new home.

He handles the savory side of the menu, which he describes as eclectic American with French technique.

Dishes include a classic beef burgundy- braised short ribs, done with carrots, celery and onions, red wine served on a parsnip puree; and a short rib rilettes breakfast sandwich.

It's 100% braised short ribs, whipped together, chilled then pan seared, almost like Scrapple.

It's topped with cheddar cheese and a sunny egg and served on a parmesan aioli- slathered brioche bun.

Jessie specializes in desserts. She makes a butternut creme brulee with roasted butternut squash and pumpkin pie spices blended with custard.

It's caramelized and topped with cardamom-whipped cream cheese and a Palmiere cookie.

Her peanut praline serves as a bed for a malted milk chocolate mousse with dark chocolate on top.

It's layers and layers of chocolate and peanut butter with a peanut brittle on top.

The couple's new spot on Providence Road had been a French Moroccan restaurant.

They were looking to buy; the previous owner was looking to sell and so they took the restaurant over, staff and all, for 2 weeks. Then they flipped it to Fond BYOB, without interruption.

The only meaningful decor addition is a nostalgic menu on the wall from a restaurant in Reading run by Lee's great-grandfather then grandfather.

For Lee and Jessie, the new venture is all about putting family first, opening a restaurant that's a short commute from their home while recreating a city favorite in the suburbs.

The couple hasn't completely left the city, though.

They still have The Dutch, a breakfast, lunch and dinner spot in East Passyunk.