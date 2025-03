Former Allentown police officer facing new rape charges

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former Allentown police officer is facing new charges.

Jason Michael Krasley is now accused of rape and sexual assault.

The allegations were made by two women, who claim Krasley raped them at various times in 2012, 2013 and 2018.

Krasley was already charged with felony rape and was accused of stealing money during a police raid in 2019.

The 48-year-old served on the force from 2002 to 2021.