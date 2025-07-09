Former Camp Mystic counselor in South Philly grieves after catastrophic flooding

A woman who now calls Philadelphia home was once a counselor at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, where dozens of people were killed during last week's flood.

A woman who now calls Philadelphia home was once a counselor at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, where dozens of people were killed during last week's flood.

A woman who now calls Philadelphia home was once a counselor at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, where dozens of people were killed during last week's flood.

A woman who now calls Philadelphia home was once a counselor at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, where dozens of people were killed during last week's flood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who now calls Philadelphia home was once a counselor at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, where dozens of people were killed during last week's flood.

"It's more than just a summer camp," said Emily Joynton.

Joynton said she had the chance to feel the magic of Camp Mystic.

"It is a really special safe place," said Joynton. "You just felt so well taken care of by all the staff and everybody there."

For nearly a century, the Christian camp provided young girls with an educational, unforgettable experience during the summer.

Joynton, originally from San Angelo, Texas, now lives in South Philadelphia. She was a counselor, office aide and photographer from 2007 to 2010.

"Serene is a great word for it - just really beautiful," said Joynton.

But now, she said it's difficult to look at the latest photos captured after historic flash flooding tore through the region on July 4.

More than 100 people were killed and at least 27 of them are counselors and campers.

"The photos of the cabins are really hard to look at - seeing all the stuff the girls brought to camp just strewn around and covered in debris and mud," said Joynton.

Officials said longtime camp Director Dick Eastland also died trying to save his campers.

"He was really special - a lot of people described him as their father away from home," said Joynton. "He and his wife both had such a nurturing way about them."

Now, so many others are taking on that role.

Joynton said in the midst of such tragedy, it's uplifting to see people provide help to those struggling in Hill Country.

"Please know you are supported. You are on the minds of so many people - not only in that area, but across the nation and even beyond that," said Joynton.